BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is claiming a squeegee kid sprayed her in the face with unknown liquid after she refused his services to clean her windshield.
According to a Baltimore police report, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 in the 1900 block of Mt. Royal Terrace in the Station North neighborhood of the city.
The woman told a detective she was waiting at a red light, when the squeegee kid began spraying her windshield with an unknown liquid. She began to wave her hands, telling him to stop.
The squeegee kid became enraged, the woman told police. When she rolled down her window, he allegedly sprayed her in the face. She was wearing glasses, so the liquid didn’t go into her eyes, but it did get on her face.
She took several pictures of the squeegee kid before he fled.
She also drove south along Mt. Royal Terrace before stopping and calling the police.
Police said they couldn’t find the squeegee kid involved in the incident.
Just the day before, a squeegee kid was seen on video allegedly attacking a driver in their car.
Commissioner Michael Harrison said they are looking at the cameras from around the area to help identify the individual.