ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A house fire in Cecil County caused $150,000 worth of damage, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters were called to Oakridge Court in Elkton, Maryland, just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the home.

It took firefighters about an hour to contain the fire.

Two people were taken to area hospitals after suffering non-life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

