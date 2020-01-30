Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A house fire in Cecil County caused $150,000 worth of damage, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Firefighters were called to Oakridge Court in Elkton, Maryland, just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the home.
It took firefighters about an hour to contain the fire.
Two people were taken to area hospitals after suffering non-life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.