ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a crash that killed one person and severely injured another.

Brandon Hinkley, 40, has been sentenced for negligant manslaughter and one count of life-threatening injuries while under the influence for the death of Rosman Canales and severely injuring Selvin Lopez.

Hinkley pleaded guilty to the charges on November 19, 2019. The three-vehicle collision happened on March 15, 2019.

Selvin Lopez and his passenger, Rosman Canales, were driving westbound on I-195 in a 2005 Nissan Quest alongside a 2018 Mazda CX5.

While the two vehicles were both in the westbound lanes, a 2008 Toyota Rav-4, driven by Hinkley, was driving east in the westbound lanes and hit the Nissan head-on, causing the car to go backwards.

Hinkley’s car rotate clockwise and then hit the back of the Mazda. All three vehicles then landed on the shoulder of road.

Emergency personnel responded and got Hinkley and Lopez out of their vehicles and took them to Shock Trauma for serious injuries. Canales died from his injuries.

When troopers were on the scene, they saw that Hinkley was showing signs of impairment, with alcohol coming from his breath. They also said he had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

They then found a 350 ml bottle of whiskey on the front floorboard by the gas pedal. They also found an empty 350 ml bottle of bourbon behind the front passenger seat.

His blood-alcohol level was at .16, two times the legal limit in Maryland.