ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan filled two vacant seats for Baltimore County in the General Assembly on Thursday.
Delegate Shelly L. Hettleman has been appointed to the Maryland Senate and Sheila S. Ruth will join the Maryland House of Delegates, after recommendations from the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee.
“I am confident that Delegate Hettleman and Ms. Ruth will continue to represent the citizens of Baltimore County admirably in their respective roles,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer Delegate Hettleman and Ms. Ruth my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with them during this legislative session.”
Delegate Hettleman has been in the House of Delegates since 2015, and is the vice chair of the Baltimore County delegation and a member of thet Appropriations Committee where she is the vice chair of the Education and Economic Development Subcommittee and the Personnel Oversight Subcommittee.
She will represent Legislative District 11 in Baltimore County.
Ruth is a longtime Baltimore County activist. She has run for Baltimore City Council before, and is the vice president of the Cybils Awards, a non-profit children’s book award.
She will also represent Legislative District 11 in Baltimore County.