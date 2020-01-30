LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — A Laurel man was arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation ending with police seizing over $22,000 worth of marijuana, police say.
Anne Arundel County narcotics detectives got a citizen complaint for drug activity at a Laurel home in the 8200 block of Brushy Ridge Road in September 2019. An investigation brought a search warrant which was executed on January 29, 2020.
Police recovered 1,119 grams of marijuana valued at an estimated $22,380, a digital scale, a box of 9mm ammo, one loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber semi-auto handgun, one loaded Taurus 9mm semi-auto-handgun and $780 in cash.
The man living in the home, Landon Cornelius Johnson, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and handgun related offenses.