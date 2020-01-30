Comments
PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Lidl announced Thursday that it will hold a public hiring event for warehouse associate positions at its Cecil County regional headquarters and distribution center next Friday, February 7.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Salaries for warehouse associates start at $15 per hour, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans.
Walk-ins are welcome, but candidates are encouraged to apply online at careers.lidl.com.
Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally.