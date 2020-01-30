  • WJZ 13On Air

PERRYVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the PNC Perryville bank while in blackface.

The suspect is described as a white man, with paint on his face. He is between 5’0″ and 5’5″ and late 20s to early 30s.

Any information can be directed to Detective Warner at 410-642-3725 or a private message to the Perryville Police Department’s Facebook page.

A post with the suspect’s picture was deleted from the Facebook page, after some “derogatory and/or vulgar comments” were posted.

