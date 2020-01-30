PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are reminding drivers to enjoy the Super Bowl game, but don’t drive impaired when going to or leaving your watch parties or home.
They will be using a variety of patrol initiatives on Super Bowl Sunday.
Maryland State Police said the initiatives will include:
- A partnership in enforcement effort amongst the Golden Ring, Westminster and Waterloo barracks.
- Weekend seat belt and distracted driving initiatives by the Cumberland Barrack.
- Crash reduction and DUI enforcement along US 40, MD 272 and MD 273 by the North East Barrack.
- More coverage along Routes 50 and 404 by the Easton Barrack.
- Aggressive enforcement operations for DUI and traffic violations on US Routes 301, 20 and 50 by the Centreville Barrack.
- McHenry Barrack troopers to be placed near bars and liquor stores on Route 219 extending to Oakland, Maryland.
State troopers made 44 DUI arrests, nine criminal arrests, 12 drug-related arrests, issued 1,197 citations, 1,001 warnings, responded to 85 crashes and 1,391 calls for service last year on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the release.
If you are attending a Super Bowl gathering, you should:
- Designate a sober driver and give that person your car keys.
- Don’t drink if you plan on driving.
- Consider using public transportation services such as Uber, Lyft, a bus or taxi.
- Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.
- Call the police if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired.
- Always buckle up.
- Don’t text or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.
If you are hosting a Super Bowl gathering, you should:
- Remember, you can be held accountable if someone you served alcohol ends up in an impaired-driving crash.
- Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic drinks.
- Make sure sober drivers or other forms of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to consume alcoholic beverages.
- Consider having the contact information of public transportation services such as Lyft, Uber, a bus or taxi.
- Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.
Drivers are reminded not to drive impaired and plan to have a designated driver or a sober ride home.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan