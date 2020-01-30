  • WJZ 13On Air

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are reminding drivers to enjoy the Super Bowl game, but don’t drive impaired when going to or leaving your watch parties or home.

They will be using a variety of patrol initiatives on Super Bowl Sunday.

Maryland State Police said the initiatives will include:

  • A partnership in enforcement effort amongst the Golden Ring, Westminster and Waterloo barracks.
  • Weekend seat belt and distracted driving initiatives by the Cumberland Barrack.
  • Crash reduction and DUI enforcement along US 40, MD 272 and MD 273 by the North East Barrack.
  • More coverage along Routes 50 and 404 by the Easton Barrack.
  • Aggressive enforcement operations for DUI and traffic violations on US Routes 301, 20 and 50 by the Centreville Barrack.
  • McHenry Barrack troopers to be placed near bars and liquor stores on Route 219 extending to Oakland, Maryland.

State troopers made 44 DUI arrests, nine criminal arrests, 12 drug-related arrests, issued 1,197 citations, 1,001 warnings, responded to 85 crashes and 1,391 calls for service last year on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the release.

If you are attending a Super Bowl gathering, you should:

  • Designate a sober driver and give that person your car keys.
  • Don’t drink if you plan on driving.
  • Consider using public transportation services such as Uber, Lyft, a bus or taxi.
  • Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.
  • Call the police if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired.
  • Always buckle up.
  • Don’t text or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.

If you are hosting a Super Bowl gathering, you should:

  • Remember, you can be held accountable if someone you served alcohol ends up in an impaired-driving crash.
  • Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic drinks.
  • Make sure sober drivers or other forms of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to consume alcoholic beverages.
  • Consider having the contact information of public transportation services such as Lyft, Uber, a bus or taxi.
  • Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.

Drivers are reminded not to drive impaired and plan to have a designated driver or a sober ride home.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju'waun Morgan

