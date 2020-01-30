Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An 81-year-old Parkville man who was reported missing Wednesday night was found dead in a nearby wooded area, Baltimore County police said Thursday afternoon.
David Albert Reeves had been reported missing from the Oak Crest Senior Living Community in Parkville after security staff searched the facility and couldn’t find him.
Police began searching for him Wednesday night, bringing in an aviation unit and two bloodhounds to scour the immediate area.
Around 9 a.m. Thursday, police said officials found Reeves in a ravine in the woods near the end of Woodcove Court.
Further details were not immediately available.