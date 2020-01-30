



More than 165,000 infant sleepers by four companies were voluntarily recalled due to suffocation risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recalls of four kinds of infant sleepers Wednesday after infant fatalities were reported with other manufacturers inclined sleep products after infants rolled from their backs to their sides.

The SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleeper with model number 91394 was recalled. Summer Infant recalled about 46,300 units. The sleeper was sold nationwide on Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99. Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Summer Infant for a cash refund or voucher.

Summer Infant online at www.summerinfant.com and click on “Safety Alerts and Recall Information” or at 1-800-426-8627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Evenflo also recalled its Pillo Portable Napper with model number 12132125. About 3,100 units were recalled. The Pillo Portable Napper was sold nationwide and online at Target, Kohl’s, Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney, and Walmart from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75. Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.

Evenflo online at www.evenflo.com and click on “Product Notices & Recalls” or at 1-800-233-5921 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Delta Enterprises Corp. is also recalling several models of infant sleepers, including Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper and others. They are recalling about 5,900 units with model numbers 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942. These sleepers were sold nationwide on Amazon.com, Kmart, and ToysRUs.com from January 2017 through December 2018 for between $42 and $51. Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Delta for a cash refund or voucher.

Delta online at www.deltachildren.com and click on “Recall Center” or at 1-800-377-3777 from 9a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more.

Finally, Graco is recalling 111,000 units of its Little Lounger Rocking Seat in the U.S. and another 1,800 in Mexico. The Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat™ is two products in one, a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger Most models (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734) have multiple incline positions and one model (model number 1922809) has one incline position. Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Graco for a cash refund or a voucher. The product was sold at Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online at various websites from 2013 through 2018 for about $80.