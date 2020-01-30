The MS-13 gang continues to expand its influence in the United States, according to the FBI.

In an effort to put MS-13 gang members behind bars, the FBI and State of Maryland launched an anonymous tip line, encouraging residents and victims to report any MS-13 gang-related violence.

The FBI posted a YouTube video of a victim discussing their experience of MS-13 gang violence.

“Those gangs existed. They extorted me for almost four years. If I didn’t pay every eight days, they were going to threaten and hurt my family. Despite everything I did, they took away my son. So I want to say to the mothers, that they shouldn’t be afraid [to speak out], because [this tip line], it’s real, an FBI detective exists to help. I know it exists.”