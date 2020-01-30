BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The MS-13 gang continues to expand its influence in the United States, according to the FBI.
In an effort to put MS-13 gang members behind bars, the FBI and State of Maryland launched an anonymous tip line, encouraging residents and victims to report any MS-13 gang-related violence.
The FBI posted a YouTube video of a victim discussing their experience of MS-13 gang violence.
“Those gangs existed. They extorted me for almost four years. If I didn’t pay every eight days, they were going to threaten and hurt my family. Despite everything I did, they took away my son. So I want to say to the mothers, that they shouldn’t be afraid [to speak out], because [this tip line], it’s real, an FBI detective exists to help. I know it exists.”
Spanish translation:
“Existían esas Maras. Me extorcionaron por quarto años casi. Me dijieron que si yo no pagaba cada ocho días que me hiban a amencacar, me hiban lastimar mi familia. Tanto que yo hice, me quitaron mi hijo. Yo quiero decir a las madres que no tengan miedo por que esto sí existe, es real. Que existe el FBI, un detective para ayudar. Yo se que existe”.
US Attorney Robert Hur said, oftentimes, MS-13’s victims are not even members of rival gangs.
“They don’t just murder rivals,” Hur said. “They behead them and dismember them in order to spread fear.”
The tipline number is 866-787-6713. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Por favor llame 1-866-STP-MS13 (787-6713) o cerreo electrónico tips.fbi.gov.
“We can, we have, and we’re willing to continue helping victims and witnesses with their immigration status here in the US should that be necessary,” Hur said.