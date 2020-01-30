Comments
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WJZ) — A number of Nopalina flax seed fiber products sold nationwide are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
The company that makes the products, Salud Natural Entrepreneur, distributed them throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico in stores and online.
The Food and Drug Administration said senna leaves powder, an ingredient in the products, tested positive for three types of salmonella. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
The items being recalled include:
- Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags) UPC 890523000720
- Lot # 62.19 / 9 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/7/21
- Lot # 62.19 / 2 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/7/21
- Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags) UPC 890523000720
- Lot # 64.19 / 3 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21
- Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags) UPC 890523000720
- Lot # 65.19 / 1 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/24/21
- Lot # 65.19 / 2 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/24/21
- Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 2 lb. bags) UPC:890523000843
- Lot # 64.19 / 2 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21
- Lot # 64.19 / 2 * 2Lb # 52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21
- Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (capsules, 120 count) UPC 890523000867
- Lot # 23.19 1C120 # 07 Best if used by 10/7/21
- Lot # 23.192C120 # 02 Best if used by 10/7/21
- Lot # 23.19 / 2C120 # 02 Best if used by 10/7/21
- Lot # 23.19.2C120 # 02 Best if used by 10/7/21
- Lot # 23.19.3C120 # 02 Best if used by 10/7/21
Customers who purchased the products should return them to the store for a full refund.