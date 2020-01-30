Officers responded to Nashville Drive at Wilhelm Road at 12:40 p.m. on January 29 where they found Aguilar’s car.
Comments
LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Lanham.
The victim, 49-year-old Blanca Aguilar of Lanham was reported missing by her family over the weekend, police said.
Soon after, they responded to her home in the 6900 block of Lamont Drive where officers found Aguilar suffering from stab wounds, according to the release.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a motive and suspect(s).
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan