



A second man was charged Thursday in a shooting at a South Carolina bar that killed three people, including Baltimore county native Garrett Bakhsh, authorities said.

Davijon Khalil McCall was arrested at a Durham, North Carolina, apartment, Hartsville city spokeswoman Lauren Baker said.

Baltimore County Native Garrett Bakhsh Died After South Carolina Bar Shooting

McCall is charged with murder. He fired a gun in the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville. Two people, Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, died shortly after the shooting and a Coker University student from Hampstead, Maryland, Garrett Bakhsh, died from his injuries days later. Three other people were injured.

Investigators are still trying to sift through evidence. They brought into custody two people they thought were involved in the shooting. Darius Grant Dickey was charged, but the second suspect has not been charged in the shooting, Baker said in a statement.

Investigators still have not released details on how many people fired or what led to the shooting.

Court records didn’t indicate if McCall, 24, had a lawyer. He is in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Bakhsh, a freshman, played lacrosse at Coker University and was majoring in criminal justice, according to the university’s website.

He graduated from Hereford High School in 2019, where he also played lacrosse. He was a state finalist during the 2017-18 school year.

Bakhsh’s JV lacrosse coach remembered him as an incredible teammate who was very well-liked among his classmates.

“I’m just going to remember that sense of humor and that smile. He always had one. He really did, he was a wonderful presence.” Raduazzo said.

In a statement, Coker University said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our student, Garrett Bakhsh. Garrett was a freshman, a member of our men’s lacrosse team, and a friend to many in our Coker community. The entire campus community joins together in expressing our sympathy to Garrett’s family and our hearts go out to all impacted by this sad news.”

According to a GoFundMe created by friends of Baltimore County Police, Bakhsh was the son of two police officers and was hoping to enter into a career of law enforcement.

“This fund is being established to help Garrett’s family with immediate expenses as they navigate the difficult journey of bringing Garrett home to rest. Any remaining funds will be used to create a long term memorial tribute in Garrett’s name,” the GoFundMe page said.

The family released a statement about their son’s death that said, in part:

“Garrett’s family and friends, both in Baltimore County and in South Carolina, are devastated. Garrett was the type of person that was literally loved by everyone he met.”

Police also charged Darius Grant Dickey with four counts of attempted murder and other related charges.

