TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — A Towson University professor has come in contact with a family member currently being tested for coronavirus, Towson University confirmed Thursday.
The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and the respiratory illness is spreading across the world.
The TU Health Center said in a campus update that the professor and the family member have both been tested by the Maryland Department of Health and determined that both are at low risk for the virus.
However, the professor is not returning to campus pending the final test results expected in the next few days from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The university said the risk to the campus remains low, and have been told that taking extra precautions right now aren’t necessary.
Towson University does not have any students studying abroad in China this semester, and there is no study abroad programs in China for spring 2020. The university has suspended all university-related and sponsored travel to China until further notice.
The University of Maryland has also suspended its education abroad program in China for the spring semester.
All classes and events will still happen as scheduled, they said.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has reiterated to the state that people shouldn’t be immediately concerned, but they are taking the issue seriously.
Health officials are preparing for possible cases.