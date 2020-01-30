



The family of William Green, a man fatally shot while handcuffed in police custody in Prince George’s County, demanded “prompt and thorough justice” in his death.

Attorney Billy Murphy, who is representing the family, spoke to the public Thursday morning saying the family wants justice after the sudden loss of their loved one.

Murphy said he’s never seen such swift action by a police chief — as Cpl. Michael Owen was charged with murder on Tuesday, only a day after the shooting.

Known as BooBoo to his family, Green was killed Monday night while handcuffed inside a police cruiser after Prince George’s County police officers responded to reports that a driver had struck multiple vehicles near the Temple Hills community. Police believed Green was on PCP at the time of the arrest.

Police initially reported there was a struggle inside the cruiser, but investigators didn’t find any evidence of a fight between Owen and Green before he was fatally shot in the front passenger seat of a patrol car, police said in a report on a murder charge against the officer.

William Greens mother and two kids stand behind Billy Murphy as he speaks about the swift action taken and requests for a thorough investigation about Cpl Michael Owens past @wjz pic.twitter.com/W8s6MXNdle — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 30, 2020

“This is not right,” Green’s mother, Brenda said. “Something has to be done.”

William’s daughter, also named Brenda, said her father was her best friend and they spoke frequently.

“I dreamt of the day my daddy could be able to walk me down the aisle and I wanted him to be able to meet his future grandchildren, but day won’t ever come now,” she said.

Owen was charged with murder in Green’s death.

“This is a senseless murder of another black in our community,” an Bob Ross, the president of the Prince George’s County NAACP said, noting they have lost two black men to police brutality in the last six months and another man is paralyzed from the waist down.