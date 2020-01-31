Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing foster children.
10-year-old Thiel Thomas and 6-year-old Damon Reabes were reported missing on January 20th at 2:15 p.m.
They were last seen at Govans Elementary School at 900 Woodbourne Avenue.
Both were last seen wearing white polo shirts and blue pants.
Foster parents say that Thiel Thomas was wearing a green Jacket and white sneakers.
There’s no other information on Reabes.
If you see them, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 443-985-7385.