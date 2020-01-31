



Looking to sample the best soul food around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable soul food spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Nick’s Rotisserie

PHOTO: HANNAH H./YELP

Topping the list is Nick’s Rotisserie. Located at 813 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown, the spot to score soul food and more is the highest-rated cheap soul food spot in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Nick’s Rotisserie.

Regarding signature items, “This spot, which has been around for more than 50 years, offers rotisserie chicken, steak, fish, mac and cheese, yams and more,” it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. Glo’s Soul Kitchen

PHOTO: GLORIA R./YELP

Next up is Glen Oaks’s Glo’s Soul Kitchen, situated at 5656 The Alameda. With four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the Southern spot, which offers soul food and chicken wings, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

This soul food spot offers chicken wings, fried catfish platters, barbecue ribs and more. There’s also sides like potato salad and collard greens.

3. OK Oriental Food

PHOTO: ALICE H./YELP

Middle East’s OK Oriental Food, located at 2101 E. Monument St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Korean spot, which offers soul food and more, 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

Yelper Jay L. wrote, “The portions were generous and the take-out container was packed to the brim. From all the different protein options, the grilled chicken is my go-to. It’s simple and flavorful. It has an assortment of vegetables, which is key with all the carbs and protein you’re packing in. The sprouts, green beans, carrots and broccoli, are all solid bets.”

