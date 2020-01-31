BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Travelers rejoice: faster wireless internet is coming to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract Wednesday to upgrade Wi-Fi service at the airport.
BPW will replace the existing Wi-Fi setup with new advanced technology, expected to be installed by early 2021, for better service.
“The project will ensure our customers have easy access to free, robust Wi-Fi service,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport.
A new free public Wi-Fi system will be installed throughout BWI Marshall Airport, including the passenger terminal, parking facilities, shuttle buses and rental car facility.
SmartCity will install a new distributed antenna system network for better cellular connection at the airport.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan