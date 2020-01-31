  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Travelers rejoice: faster wireless internet is coming to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract Wednesday to upgrade Wi-Fi service at the airport.

BPW will replace the existing Wi-Fi setup with new advanced technology, expected to be installed by early 2021, for better service.

“The project will ensure our customers have easy access to free, robust Wi-Fi service,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport.

A new free public Wi-Fi system will be installed throughout BWI Marshall Airport, including the passenger terminal, parking facilities, shuttle buses and rental car facility.

SmartCity will install a new distributed antenna system network for better cellular connection at the airport.

