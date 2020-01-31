Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash at Bomboy’s Candy in Havre de Grace.
A car struck the store in the 300 block of Market Street.
An initial call said a woman was trapped inside the vehicle, however, fire officials said that’s not true.
One person is being evaluated by Havre de Grace EMS.
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) January 31, 2020