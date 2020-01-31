  • WJZ 13On Air

MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — As part of the NFL’s celebration of 100 years of professional football, Air Force Retired, Colonel Charles McGee, and three other 100-year-old military veterans will participate in the 54th Super Bowl on-field coin toss ceremony, with Colonel McGee flipping the coin.

McGee also received word just before Christmas that he will be given an honorary promotion to Brigadier General following the passing and signing into law the National Defense Authorization Act.

McGee is believed to be only one of nine Tuskegee Airmen pilots who are still alive.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, flying more than 15,000 sorties during World War II.

Tuskegee Airmen Colonel To Celebrate 100th Birthday With Flight At Frederick Municipal Airport

McGee recently celebrated his 100th birthday with a flight at Frederick Municipal Airport.

