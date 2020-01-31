BRANDYWINE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are still investigating the fatal two-vehicle crash that left one man dead Thursday night in Brandywine.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jose Daniel Aguilar Echeverria of Waldorf, who was the driver of a Dodge Charger.

Echeverria has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Troopers responded to northbound Rt. 301 north of Cedarville Road before 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a reported crash.

According to a news release, a tractor-trailer was carrying wood chips northbound on Rt. 301 when a car crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer and caught fire.

Prince George’s County fire and EMS personnel were extinguishing a fire at the crash site when EMS officials declared one person was dead, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the crash.

The northbound lanes of Rt. 301 in the area of the crash were closed for several hours but reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact the barrack at (301) 568-8101.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan