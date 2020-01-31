BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Friday for being a felon in possession of a gun.
Malik Moseley, 28, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
According to Moseley’s guilty plea, in September and October of 2018, Baltimore Police officers conducted two controlled drug transactions from his home in the 400 block of Freeman Street.
Officers also conducted surveillance outside the front of the home where they said they saw Moseley and another person making a drug deal.
Baltimore Police obtained and executed a search warrant on October 17, 2018, where they found and arrested Moseley who was standing outside his home.
When they searched Moseley, who had an open arrest warrant from Anne Arundel County, officers found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, a plastic bag containing nine suboxone strips and $790 in cash.
Due to previous felony convictions, Moseley was prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition.
When officers searched the home, they found additional drug paraphernalia, various drug packaging materials and $131 in counterfeit money.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan