Officers responded to Nashville Drive at Wilhelm Road at 12:40 p.m. on January 29 where they found Aguilar’s car after she was reported missing by her family over the weekend.
LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police charged 17-year-old Marco Reyes Moreno in connection to the fatal stabbing of Blanca Aguilar that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Lanham.
He is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, related charges and will be held at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without bond. Moreno admitted to stabbing Blanca during an argument, police said.
Soon after, they responded to her home in the 6900 block of Lamont Drive where officers found Aguilar suffering from stab wounds, according to a news release.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said Moreno and Blanca rented rooms in the home but are not related to each other.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan