  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, cold weather death, cold-related death, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine people have died in the past week due to cold-related weather in Maryland bringing the season’s total number of cold-related deaths to 19, the state health department reported Friday.

The latest deaths happened in Baltimore City, Allegany, Frederick, Howard, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Washington Counties.

3 More Cold Deaths Reported In Maryland This Week; 2 People Were Likely Homeless

Of the nine cold-related deaths this week, four of the victims were suspected or presumed homeless.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply