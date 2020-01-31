Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine people have died in the past week due to cold-related weather in Maryland bringing the season’s total number of cold-related deaths to 19, the state health department reported Friday.
The latest deaths happened in Baltimore City, Allegany, Frederick, Howard, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Washington Counties.
Of the nine cold-related deaths this week, four of the victims were suspected or presumed homeless.
