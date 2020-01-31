Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five more people have died from flu-related illnesses in Maryland this flu season, according to the Maryland Health Department.
A child and four adults are among the most recent victims to have died from flu-related illnesses in the state.
A total of three children and 17 adults have died in Maryland this flu season.
The flu remains widespread with more than 20,000 people sick across the state.
Most of the cases are Influenza B which tends to have a more severe impact on children.
Flu season usually lasts until April.
The CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older should take the flu shot.
