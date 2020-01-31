BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a warm start to 2020 in Maryland!
As January comes to a close, Baltimore was more than seven degrees above average, and the warm weather trend will continue.
After a seasonably warm weekend, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week are expected to top out in the low 60s — around 20 degrees above normal. That’s April-like weather to start off February!
We aren’t the only ones seeing toasty temps; folks from the Rockies to the East Coast are above normal. In fact, Denver could reach 70 degrees this weekend before a winter system sends temperatures falling and brings some snow to the area.
For us, that cooler weather won’t reach the area until the end of next week.
All this warmth in the Mid-Atlantic has come at the expense of snow-lovers: At BWI, there’s been just 1.8 inches of snow for the whole season. That’s 9-10 inches below normal.
