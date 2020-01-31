Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Capitol Heights man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday for attempting to murder his girlfriend.
Corey Balam, 41, pled guilty to attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.
According to court documents, Balam repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the face after the two got into an argument. He then dragged her into a closet, put a pillow over her head and shot her in the back of the head.
The victim survived.
As part of the sentence, Balam will be on supervised probation for five years and must register on the gun registry.