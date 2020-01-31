Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System has recovered $100,000 of the $500,000 it spent on former board member and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” books and is working to get the rest back, the board’s chairman told lawmakers Thursday.
At a meeting of the House’s Health and Government Operations Committee, Chairman James “Chip” DiPaula said the board is working with prosecutors to recover the rest of the money it spent.
Pugh pleaded guilty in November to tax evasion and conspiracy charges in the “Healthy Holly” scandal, which brought major shakeups both in the UMMS board and at City Hall.
A report released in December found Pugh initially pitched the board’s purchase of her books as a way to “support UMMS’s “population health” initiative by disseminating health-oriented educational materials to children.” Despite that claim, the report found there was no evidence that executives actually read the books.