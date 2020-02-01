  • WJZ 13On Air

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested and charged Friday with control dangerous substance possession and distribution-related charges.

Police received a tip about possible drug distribution activity at a residence in the 7900 block of Whites Cove Road in Pasadena.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at the residence.

Police recovered 71.26 grams of cocaine, two gel caps of heroin, two pills of alprazolam, $756 and packaging material.

The resident, John Garrison, was arrested and charged.

