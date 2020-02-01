  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged on a handgun violation Saturday in northeast Baltimore.

Officers stopped a car at 11 a.m. in the 3400 block of Chesterfield Avenue. The vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, had fake Pennsylvania tags, according to police.

During the stop, officers recovered a loaded .45 cal handgun.

The driver was arrested and charged accordingly and his vehicle was towed, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who knows if a resident is illegally possessing a handgun to call them immediately.

