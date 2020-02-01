Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore City Police officer was injured Saturday morning after a Great Dane nipped the officer in the face.
The officer was responding to a burglary call at a home in the 700 block of E. 41st Street around 7:30 a.m. when they encountered the owner’s dog.
The dog began playing with the officer when it jumped up and nipped the officer in the face, causing two small lacerations to their cheek.
The officer went to Mercy Hospital as a precaution and the dog was taken by animal control where it will be quarantined for 10 days.