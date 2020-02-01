BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to pay their final respects to an east Baltimore rapper known as “Dee Dave,” who was shot and killed in an Essex parking lot last week.
David L. King Jr. was killed in a double shooting on January 24, which happened around 5:11 a.m. at the Kings Mill Apartment complex in the 900 block of Holgate Drive.
The rapper’s family said he worked full time as a Baltimore Gas & Electric contractor, and that on Friday morning, he was supposed to fly to Atlanta for a show.
“We got work to do,” a family member said. “That’s all I can say, is that it don’t stop here. We got lots of projects coming out, and we’ll work forever. That’s it.”
Family and friends said King was known as a man who wanted to make a positive impact through his music.
“If I could speak to Baltimore, I wish I could speak to Baltimore, I would tell Baltimore, the young men and the young ladies, let’s stop [the violence],” Pastor Charles A. Goods said.
Police continue to investigate King’s death.