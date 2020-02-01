MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — For leading the Baltimore Ravens to the NFL’s best record, including a 12-game winning streak to end the regular season, John Harbaugh has won The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award.
Harbaugh. whose brother Jim was Coach of the Year in 2011, guided Baltimore to a 14-2 record. The Ravens compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any team in league history, and Lamar Jackson set a mark for rushing yards by a quarterback.
Harbaugh earned 27 1-2 votes, nearly double what San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan received in balloting by 50 members of a nationwide media panel who regularly cover the league. It’s the first top coaching honor for a Raven. Harbaugh just concluded his 12th season in charge.
Shanahan received 14 1-2 votes. Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur got three votes, while Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Buffalo’s Sean McDermott got two. The other vote went to Sean Payton of New Orleans.
The award was announced at NFL Honors.
