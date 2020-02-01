Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral was held Saturday to remember the life of Dwight Claxton.
Claxton was one of over 2,500 homeless men, women and children living in Baltimore, but for the Mount Vernon community, he was also a friend.
Mount Vernon Community Mourns Loss Of Homeless Man Dwight Claxton
Some said he was in his fifties, and served in the military. The details of his past are unclear, but Mount Vernon residents said they are memorializing their friend as best they can.
Local students said he always encouraged them to do well in school.