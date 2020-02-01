MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore coordinator Greg Roman, who oversaw one of the most dynamic offenses in league history, has been chosen The Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.
The first Ravens coach to win the award, Roman dominated his field the way his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, ran through and around opponents this season. Roman received 41 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Next closest was San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh with three votes.
Roman has worked for five NFL teams and this is his second stint in Baltimore. The Ravens gained more yards on the ground (3,296) than any team in league history, and Jackson set a mark for rushing yards by a quarterback. Baltimore went 14-2 in the regular season, the NFL’s best record.
Roman’s fellow coordinator in Baltimore, defensive assistant Don “Wink” Martindale received two votes. The others votes went to Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, Packers DC Mike Pettine, Patriots receivers coach Joe Judge — now head coach of the New York Giants — and Titans OC Arthur Smith.
The award winner was announced at NFL Honors.
