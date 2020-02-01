  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:It's Academic

It’s Academic: February 1, 2020

Loyola: 570

Perry Hall: 370

Oakland Mills: 270

Comments

Leave a Reply