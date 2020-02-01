It’s Academic: February 1, 2020

Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
News
All News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
Only CBS
Latest News
Former Ravens Linebacker Terrell Suggs Has Eyes Set On Second Super Bowl Ring
Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs will be suiting up for Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform.
Lamar Jackson Arrives In Style To NFL Honors 2020
The NFL Awards are Saturday in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Former Ravens Linebacker Terrell Suggs Has Eyes Set On Second Super Bowl Ring
Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs will be suiting up for Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform.
Riller Leads Charlston Past Towson, 79-70 In Key CAA battle
Grant Riller scored 28 points and Charleston knocked Towson out of a three-way tie for second place in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 79-70 win Saturday afternoon.
Lamar Jackson Arrives In Style To NFL Honors 2020
The NFL Awards are Saturday in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54.
Ovechkin Scores Twice, Moves Into 8th On NHL's Goal List
Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into eight place on the NHL's career goals list, leading the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Maps
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
7 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: A Warm Start To February!
Here comes the weekend, and here come some above-normal temperatures, as well.
Maryland Weather: April-Like Weather Ahead
As January comes to a close, Baltimore was more than seven degrees above average, and the warm weather trend will continue.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Baltimore's 3 Top Spots For Low-Priced Soul Food
Looking to sample the best soul food around town?
What Is The Most Popular Super Bowl Food In Maryland?
Google Trends did a study on the most popular Super Bowl food in Maryland and its data revealed that blue cheese dip is the top favorite.
There's A 7-Pound Seafood Sandwich You Can Try At This Baltimore Restaurant
If you're a seafood lover, there's a 7-pound seafood sandwich at one Baltimore eatery that might interest you.
3 Dogs From Maryland Animal Shelter Playing In Puppy Bowl
Maryland will have some representation in the big game on Sunday: the Puppy Bowl!
UMD Alumna Tracy Young Becomes First Woman To Win Grammy For Best Remixed Recording
Producer Tracy Young was also the first woman to be nominated in the category.
The 4 Best Korean Spots In Baltimore
In search of a new favorite Korean spot?
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
BWI Marshall Airport To Receive Upgraded Wi-Fi Service By 2021
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract Wednesday to upgrade Wi-Fi service for the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Spirit Airlines Adds More Flights From BWI To Fort Lauderdale, Orlando
Travelers looking to head south for a late spring break or a summer vacation will have more flights to choose from when flying from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Contests
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition 2020
WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2020 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
More
CBS Entertainment
WJZ 13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
PGA Tour Golf
6:00 PM
WJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
6:30 PM
CBS Weekend News
7:00 PM
Entertainment Tonight
8:00 PM
NCIS
View All Programs
It’s Academic: February 1, 2020
February 1, 2020 at 4:54 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
It’s Academic: February 1, 2020
Loyola: 570
Perry Hall: 370
Oakland Mills: 270
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply