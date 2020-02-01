Comments
MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — The NFL Awards are Saturday in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walked the red carpet at the event in style; wearing an orange suit, a purple dress shirt and a necklace with the African Wild Dog.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson styles on red carpet entry to NFL Awards in Miami on #SuperBowLIV eve.
Bigger upset:
1. Ravens playoff loss to Titans?
OR
2. Lamar somehow isn’t announced as MVP tonight?
🏈 @wjz pic.twitter.com/FAu2RujioX
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) February 1, 2020
Jackson is expected to win the NFL MVP Award after his breakout year.
