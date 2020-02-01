  • WJZ 13On Air

MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — The NFL Awards are Saturday in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walked the red carpet at the event in style; wearing an orange suit, a purple dress shirt and a necklace with the African Wild Dog.

Jackson is expected to win the NFL MVP Award after his breakout year.

Stay with WJZ for complete coverage from the NFL Awards Ceremony. 

