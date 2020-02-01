Comments
MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had himself a night at the 2020 NFL Honors.
Jackson not only took home the NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
Jackson also walked the red carpet in style with an orange suit, a purple dress and a necklace with the African Wild Dog on it.
To top it off, when Jackson accepted his MVP award, he broke out a little bit of the Ray Lewis dance.
The 2019 Most Valuable Player.@Lj_era8 joins @TomBrady as the only players in NFL history to be unanimously selected as MVP! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/HxhwdW1dF2
— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020
Lewis was in the audience to watch Jackson accept his MVP award.
During his speech, Jackson thanked his coaches, family and teammates for helping him along the way.