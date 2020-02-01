BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking for the best yoga options near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for yoga.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1. Yogaworks Midtown
First on the list is YogaWorks Midtown. Located at 107 E. Preston St. in Midtown, the yoga spot is the highest-rated yoga spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.
2. Movement Lab
Remington’s Movement Lab, located at 301 W. 29th St., Suite 2001, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the massage, acupuncture and yoga spot 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews.
3. CorePower Yoga
A location of the chain CorePower Yoga, a yoga spot in Riverside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1420 Key Highway, Suite 201 to see for yourself.
