



A new museum opened its doors Saturday in Baltimore.

The Sankofa’s Children’s Museum is the first African children’s museum in the country focused on African history and cultures.

“This is an important day for all children to learn about other cultures,” Esther Armstrong, the museum’s founder, said. “Especially to realize where they came from and all the history that goes with that.”

Armstrong said it’s been a dream to open the museum.

Inside are dozens of featured art pieces and textiles that are precious to native African communities.

“Part of the underlying motive really is to give the kids something to hold on to,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong’s dream was made possible with the help of donations and volunteers.

The museum will feature several ever-changing exhibits on African art; including a hands-on exhibit for kids to dress up, dance or play instruments.

Their goal is to educate and inspire children.

“The museum is for everybody,” Jim Clemmer, the museum curator, said.