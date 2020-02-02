BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old student was found dead on Johns Hopkins University’s campus Saturday night.
Officers responded to a dorm in the 3500 block of N. Charles Street on campus at around 8 p.m. for a person who had stopped breathing.
When they got there they found medics tending to the student. She was pronounced dead in the dorm.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident as a suspicious death. There were no obvious signs of foul play, police said.
The woman was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy will be performed.
JHU released a statement about the student’s death Sunday afternoon:
“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a first-year student on campus on Saturday, Feb. 1. The student’s family has been notified, and the University is providing support to them during this incredibly difficult time. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends for this devastating loss.” the school said in a statement Sunday.
They said at this time they have no indication of a community health or safety concern related to the student’s death.
This story is developing.