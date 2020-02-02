



After the unexpected death of Rep. Elijah Cummings in October, his empty seat needs to be filled for the remainder of his term.

Now, 32 candidates- 24 Democrats and eight Republicans- are fighting for the 7th Congressional District seat. One of them is Cummings’ widow.

“This is bittersweet because it is about my late husband, but its about the future and this is the future of the city and the future of his residence.” said Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

Many candidates are campaigning on the legacy Cummings left behind. Harry Spikes worked alongside him.

“I want them to associate I worked with the congressman for 15 years, I want them to associate me being district director for the congressman and managed his offices’ staff and all the great work we did and I want them to know Jennifer cummings and Adia Cummings endorsed me.” Spikes said.

Parts of Baltimore City and Howard and Baltimore counties get to vote for the candidate who they think speaks to them.

Jill Carter told WJZ she is telling voters to trust her honesty.

“I think in this time, in what has been going on politically, locally and nationally people need someone they can trust.” Carter said.

An election like this is rare and experts said even if a candidate doesn’t win this race, they get their name out there enough to possibly win an upcoming race.

Kweisi Mfume, who held the seat before Cummings, is once again trying to reach undecided voters of all races.

“If you’re part of the district, community, come out, exercise your right to vote, do the right thing, send strong leadership to follow strong leadership.” Mfume said.

7th district voters cast ballots for the special election on Tuesday for the empty seat. Voting for the general election’s two-year term is April 28.

You can check out all the candidates in our election guide here.