Anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary around or shortly before 8 p.m. is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
Comments
LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Baltimore County after police responded to an unknown medical problem.
Police and medics were called to an alley behind the 700 block of Fifth Avenue in Lansdowne around 8 p.m. Sunday night.
A passerby had found a male victim, age unknown, lying unconscious with trauma to his upper body. Medics then responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.