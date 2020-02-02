  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Kansas City Chiefs, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Super Bowl LIV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs has his second Super Bowl ring- and this time he’s bringing it back to Kansas City.

Suggs, a free agent in the 2019 offseason, signed with the Cardinals to play in his home state of Arizona.

The Cardinals, however, released Suggs in mid-December. He had signed a one-year, $7 million contract.

Suggs started in all 13 games with the Cardinals and registered 5.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

In need of a veteran linebacker, the Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers in an effort to bolster their defense for a playoff run.

RELATED STORIES:

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Though Suggs had wanted to reunite with the Ravens, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, he ended up winning his second Super Bowl ring.

And, of course, some of his fans are happy for him.

Go back and see the full coverage of Super Bowl LIV with CBS News, with local coverage from CBS SF BayArea.

