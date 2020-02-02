



Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs has his second Super Bowl ring- and this time he’s bringing it back to Kansas City.

Suggs, a free agent in the 2019 offseason, signed with the Cardinals to play in his home state of Arizona.

The Cardinals, however, released Suggs in mid-December. He had signed a one-year, $7 million contract.

Suggs started in all 13 games with the Cardinals and registered 5.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

Don’t forget about Terrell Suggs. Many wanted him to go back to Baltimore to win a ring. He gets claimed by the Chiefs and wins a ring. Super happy for him. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 3, 2020

In need of a veteran linebacker, the Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers in an effort to bolster their defense for a playoff run.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Though Suggs had wanted to reunite with the Ravens, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, he ended up winning his second Super Bowl ring.

Terrell Suggs wanted to reunite with Ravens after being waived by Cardinals on Dec. 13, but instead he ended up winning his second Super Bowl ring. Suggs beat San Francisco once again in Super Bowl, finishing with two tackles and one quarterback in Chiefs' 31-20 victory. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 3, 2020

And, of course, some of his fans are happy for him.

I’m mostly excited for Terrell Suggs, lol pic.twitter.com/wUC0v5qLFw — Karina Shelton (@karinashelton) February 3, 2020

I’m happy for Terrell Suggs, going out with a bang. Congrats on getting another ring! — Nick Price (Ravens 0-0) (@PriceCheck3) February 3, 2020

