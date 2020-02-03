BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police charged four men in connection to drug distribution and handgun violations Friday night in Brooklyn Park.
Officers pulled over a black Acura TLX in the 5700 block of Ritchie Highway at 10:50 p.m. That’s when they reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car.
After taking the four men into custody, officers searched the car and found 13 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills worth about $350, 11 Alprazolam pills worth about $66, three containers of THC wax worth about $200, 42.82 grams of marijuana worth about $856.40, a Taurus PT99 9mm Handgun loaded with 11 rounds, a RG Model 40 Revolver .38 Special loaded with six rounds, a box of 32 .38 special rounds and $1,540 in cash.
The four suspects — 19-year-old Malik Antonio Brooks, 18-year-old Nicholas Salvatore Billing, 19-year-old John Michael Behr and 25-year-old Gene Fayga Martin — were charged and taken to the Anne Arundel County Northern District station for processing.
Brooks, the driver, is charged with marijuana possession of more than 10 grams, drug possession of not marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute, loaded gun in vehicle, handgun In vehicle, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearm during drug distribution, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of registered firearm, minor in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, firearm possession while in possession of drugs and drug possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
Billing is charged with marijuana possession of more than 10 grams, minor in possession of a firearm, drug possession of not marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, possession of firearm in drug trafficking crime, possession of firearm during drug distribution, illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of registered firearm.
Behr is charged with marijuana possession of more than 10 grams, drug possession of not marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearm during drug distribution, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of registered firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.
Martin is charged with marijuana possession of more than 10 grams, drug possession of not marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute, loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm during drug distribution.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan