SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A 72-year-old man is in critical condition after a house fire in Smithsburg Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 9:10 a.m. at a home in the 22000 block of Beaverbrook Drive in Washington County.
An off-duty firefighter rescued the unconscious man after he tried to put out the fire in his basement.
According to fire officials, the man and his wife found the fire in their basement after their smoke alarm went off. The man then went into the basement, to try to extinguish the flames. A neighbor tried to help, but the man continued to try to put out the fire.
At some point, he lost consciousness. That’s when the off-duty firefighter found him and pulled him from the basement. Medics on scene treated him before taking him to The Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center by medevac.
Investigators have determined the fire originated in the basement of the home. The cause for the fire remains under investigation at this time.