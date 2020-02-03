ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — A large fire at an auto repair shop is causing delays in Annapolis Monday morning.
The fire broke out at the Annapolis Car Center on the 2000 block West Street near Gibralter Avenue after a transformer explosion.
The Annapolis Fire Department along with BGE is on the scene.
BGE cut off the power around 7:50 a.m. to assist in firefighting activity. Residents in the immediate area may experience a power outage.
Drivers should avoid the area as some roads remain closed.
West Street has reopened with one lane of eastbound West Street closed near Davis Street. Gibraltar Avenue remains closed between West St and Capital Drive.
There’s no word on what sparked the fire or any injuries.
Monarch Academy Annapolis is closed due to the fire.
