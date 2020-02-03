BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When you walk through the Great Blacks In Wax Museum in Baltimore, you’ll see people like Cathy Hughes, an African-American entrepreneur. She’s a radio and television personality. Or maybe you’ll see Philip Randolph from the Pullman Porters.
You’ll also see Baltimore native Billie Holiday, one of the most influential jazz singers in history.
Her lyrics explain America’s disturbing past and her style was captivating, speaking of the trials and tribulations blacks endured like lynching in the hit “Strange Fruit,” the first protest song of civil rights.
“She sings it with such passion and it was such an important part of her being very saddened by lynching in America,” said Dr. Joanne Martin, president of the Great Blacks in Wax Museum.
“It’s a gem here in Baltimore. Nowhere else can you find these figures that have such a prominent place in African-American history and that have connections to Baltimore,” said Trish McClean from VisitBaltimore’s marketing team.
From the elegance in her voice to the trademark gardenia in her hair, Holiday was iconic. Her lyrics told the chapters of segregation. Despite never having any technical training, her sound left a mark on generations.
She died at the young age of 44, from heart and liver failure, but what she leaves behind, we can still hear if we listen.
If you’d like a tour at the Great Blacks in Wax Museum in Baltimore, check out their website.