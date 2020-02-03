Comments
ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ)– A fire is causing delays in Annapolis Monday morning.
The fire broke out at the Annapolis Car Center on the 2000 block West Street near Gibralter Avenue with a transformer explosion.
The Annapolis Fire Department along with BGE is on the scene.
BGE cut off the power around 7:50AM to assist in firefighting activity. Residents in the immediate area may experience a power outage.
Drivers should avoid the area as roads are closed off.
There’s no word on what sparked the fire or any injuries.
Monarch Academy in Annapolis is closed due to the fire.
This is a developing story.